Faire Ensemble
Paquebots : un gaz plus écologique comme carburant

L’arrêt des importations de gaz russe oblige la France à s’adapter. Pour compenser, certains bateaux utilisent désormais du gaz naturel liquéfié. Ce combustible est bien plus écologique pour les paquebots.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


