Parfum Femme Lacoste EDT
Laissez-vous surprendre par le parfum de marque Parfum Femme Lacoste EDT et faites ressortir votre féminité en portant ce parfum femme 100 % authentique. Sa composition unique exalte un parfum à votre image. Découvrez sans plus tarder nos produits Lacoste 100 % authentiques !
Genre: Femme
Type: EDT (Eau de Toilette)
Type de fragrance: EDT
Ingrédients:
Water (Aqua)
Bht
Citronellol
Diethylamino hydroxybenzoyl hexyl benzoate
Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate
Farnesol
Hydroxycitronellal
Isoeugenol
Limonene
Linalool
Methylparaben
Citral
Benzyl alcohol
Benzyl benzoate
Geraniol
Alcohol denat (ethyl alcohol)
Propylene glicol
