Parfum Femme Tous EDT
Laissez-vous surprendre par le parfum de marque Parfum Femme Tous EDT et faites ressortir votre féminité en portant ce parfum femme 100 % authentique. Sa composition unique exalte un parfum à votre image. Découvrez sans plus tarder nos produits Tous 100 % authentiques !
Genre: Femme
Type: EDT (Eau de Toilette)
Nom du parfum: Tous Touch
Type de fragrance: EDT
Ingrédients:
Water (Aqua)
Benzyl salicylate
Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane
Cinnamyl alcohol
Citronellol
Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate
Ethylhexyl salicylate
Farnesol
Fragance (parfum)
Hexyl cinnamal
Hydroxycitronellal
Limonene
Linalool
Citral
Benzyl alcohol
Benzyl benzoate
Geraniol
Alcohol denat (ethyl alcohol)
Cinnamal
