Parfum Homme Aigner Parfums EDT
Laissez-vous surprendre par le parfum de marque Parfum Homme Aigner Parfums EDT et laissez un souvenir impérissable de votre passage en portant ce parfum homme 100 % authentique. Sa composition unique exalte un parfum à votre image. Découvrez sans plus tarder nos produits Aigner Parfums 100 % authentiques !
Genre: Homme
Type: EDT (Eau de Toilette)
Nom du parfum: Aigner
Type de fragrance: EDT
Ingrédients:
Water (Aqua)
Alpha-isomethyl ionone
Bht
Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane
Citronellol
Coumarin
Eugenol
Farnesol
Hydroxycitronellal
Isoeugenol
Limonene
Linalool
Alcohol denat (ethyl alcohol)
Parfum
