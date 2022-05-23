Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
"Pas une voix au RN" ou "vote blanc": les diverses consignes pour le second tour des législatives

Sur BFMTV, Jordan Bardella (RN), Clémentine Autain (Nupes) et Gabriel Attal (Ensemble) ont expliqué quelle était, selon eux, la marche à suivre au second tour des élections législatives en cas d'élimination de leur mouvement politique. En attaquant les appels de leurs concurrents.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


Version : Mobile / Web