Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Patrick Vignal: "Ce tweet [de Mathilde Panot] est indécent"

Patrick Vignal, député Renaissance et LaREM de l'Hérault, a réagi ce dimanche au tweet de la députée LFI et Nupes Mathilde Panot, à l'occasion de la commémoration des 80 ans de la rafle du Vél d'Hiv.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-republique-en-m...


Version : Mobile / Web