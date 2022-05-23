Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Pauline Lefèvre maman qui tente de garder le cap, Anouckha Delon la soutient

Mardi 28 juin, Pauline Lefèvre s'est confiée sur son éprouvante journée. Des confidences qui n'ont pas manqué de faire réagir Anouchka Delon.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Pauline-Lefevre-...


Version : Mobile / Web