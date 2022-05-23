Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Pêche, abattage d'arbres, chasse... Des experts internationaux de la biodiversité alertent sur l'exploitation non durable des espèces sauvages

Dans un rapport publié vendredi, la plateforme intergouvernementale sur la biodiversité et les services écosystémiques (IPBES) se penche sur l'utilisation par l'homme de la faune et la flore sauvage, à l'heure où de nombreuses espèces disparaissent.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...


Version : Mobile / Web