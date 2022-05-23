Faire Ensemble
Philippe Corbé: "Les Français ont choisi de ne pas donner de majorité absolue au pays, il faut respecter ce choix"

Pour le chef du service politique de BFMTV, il ne faut pas essayer de contourner le choix des Français qui n'ont pas donné de majorité au gouvernement.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/philippe-corbe-les...


