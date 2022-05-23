Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Philippe et Louise Decouflé : «J'ai traversé le miroir, telle Alice, pour rejoindre l'univers de mon père»

Le chorégraphe illumine ce mois de juin avec deux spectacles à Montpellier et à Paris. Et invite même sa fille musicienne à rejoindre son univers...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/Philippe-et...


Version : Mobile / Web