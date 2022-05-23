Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) : elle change radicalement de tête

Changer régulièrement de tête est devenu l'obsession numéro une chez nos célébrités. Pas étonnant donc de voir les stars du monde entier adopter de nouvelles coupes à chaque saison. La dernière en date ? Phoebe Dynevor. L'actrice mise en lumière da...
Lire la suite de l'article sur Elle.fr

Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/Cheveux/Stars/Phoebe-Dy...


Version : Mobile / Web