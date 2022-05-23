🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Photo - Festival Portrait(s), Vichy dévoile ses visages
En plein air comme au Palais des congrès, la cité thermale célèbre la photo, cet été, avec la 10e édition du festival Portrait(s). Nos coups de...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/Photo-Festi...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/Photo-Festi...