Faire Ensemble
Polémique sur Macron et Pétain: La France insoumise monte au créneau pour défendre Mathilde Panot

La présidente du groupe LFI à l'Assemblée nationale a suscité un tollé en jugeant qu'Emmanuel Macron rendait "honneur à Pétain", par le biais d'un tweet posté lors des 80 ans de la rafle du Vel d'Hiv. Ses collègues au Palais-Bourbon la défendent, avançant qu'elle a "rappelé les faits".



