🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Polémique sur Macron et Pétain: La France insoumise monte au créneau pour défendre Mathilde Panot
La présidente du groupe LFI à l'Assemblée nationale a suscité un tollé en jugeant qu'Emmanuel Macron rendait "honneur à Pétain", par le biais d'un tweet posté lors des 80 ans de la rafle du Vel d'Hiv. Ses collègues au Palais-Bourbon la défendent, avançant qu'elle a "rappelé les faits".
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/polemique-sur-macr...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/polemique-sur-macr...