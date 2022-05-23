🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Pollution à l'ozone en Ile-de-France : la circulation différenciée mise en place samedi à Paris et en petite couronne
Seuls les véhicules Crit'Air 0, 1 et 2 pourront rouler à l'intérieur du périmètre de l'A86 ce samedi 18 juin. L'Île-de-France a été placée en vigilance orange pour canicule.
Source : https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/paris-ile-...
Source : https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/paris-ile-...