Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Pollution à l'ozone en Ile-de-France : la circulation différenciée mise en place samedi à Paris et en petite couronne

Seuls les véhicules Crit'Air 0, 1 et 2 pourront rouler à l'intérieur du périmètre de l'A86 ce samedi 18 juin. L'Île-de-France a été placée en vigilance orange pour canicule.

Source : https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/paris-ile-...


Version : Mobile / Web