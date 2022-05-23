Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Pollution : la chasse aux paquebots géants est ouverte dans le port de Marseille

À Marseille, dans les Bouches-du-Rhône, un collectif a organisé, samedi 11 juin, une manifestation pour protester contre la présence de paquebots dans le port, selon lui trop polluants.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/aeronautique/...


Version : Mobile / Web