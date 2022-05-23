🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Pontus Lidberg, le phénomène de la danse venu du Nord
Avec deux créations très attendues, le Suédois sera l’une des vedettes de Montpellier Danse. Rencontre avec un touche-à-tout.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Spectacles/Pont...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Spectacles/Pont...