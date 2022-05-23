Faire Ensemble
Portugal : de nombreux incendies frappent le pays avec 3 000 hectares déjà ravagés

Lundi 11 juillet, le Portugal doit faire face à de nombreux feux de forêt. 3 000 hectares de végétation ont déjà été détruits dans le centre et le nord du pays. Près de 2 800 pompiers sont mobilisés.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


