Faire Ensemble
Pour Marine Le Pen, Gérald Darmanin aurait pu "élargir" ses excuses pour le "chaos inimaginable" au Stade de France

Marine Le Pen, députée RN du Pas-de-Calais, estime que le ministre de l'Intérieur, Gérald Darmanin, aurait pu "élargir" ses excuses pour ce qu'elle qualifie de "chaos inimaginable" au Stade de France samedi soir.



