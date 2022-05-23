🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Pour Marine Le Pen, Gérald Darmanin aurait pu "élargir" ses excuses pour le "chaos inimaginable" au Stade de France
Marine Le Pen, députée RN du Pas-de-Calais, estime que le ministre de l'Intérieur, Gérald Darmanin, aurait pu "élargir" ses excuses pour ce qu'elle qualifie de "chaos inimaginable" au Stade de France samedi soir.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/pour-marine-le-pen...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/pour-marine-le-pen...