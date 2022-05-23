Faire Ensemble
Pourquoi consulter un gastro-entérologue ?

Brûlures d'estomac, ballonnements, constipation, diarrhées... Ces symptômes digestifs, qu'ils soient ponctuels ou récurrents, doivent être pris au sérieux. Dans certains cas, ils nécessitent une consultation chez un gastro-entérologue. 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...


