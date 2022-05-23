🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Pourquoi mes gencives sont-elles gonflées ? Comment y remédier ?
Les gencives rouges, gonflées sont généralement le signe d'une gingivite, une inflammation des gencives aux origines multiples. Qu'elles soient douloureuses ou non, il est nécessaire de consulter un dentiste pour éviter qu'elle n'évolue en parodontite irréversible. Le point avec le Dr Nathalie Delphin, chirurgien-dentiste.
