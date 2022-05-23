Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Pourquoi mes gencives sont-elles gonflées ? Comment y remédier ?

Les gencives rouges, gonflées sont généralement le signe d'une gingivite, une inflammation des gencives aux origines multiples. Qu'elles soient douloureuses ou non, il est nécessaire de consulter un dentiste pour éviter qu'elle n'évolue en parodontite irréversible. Le point avec le Dr Nathalie Delphin, chirurgien-dentiste. 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...


Version : Mobile / Web