Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Pourquoi réaliser une échographie mammaire ?

L’échographie mammaire permet d'obtenir des images de l'intérieur des seins. Quelles sont ses principales indications ? Quelles différences avec une mammographie ? Comment bien s'y préparer ? Réponses du Dr Jean-Philippe Masson, radiologue. 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/examens-medicau...


Version : Mobile / Web