🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Pourquoi suis-je en proie aux achats compulsifs ? Comment me raisonner ?
Les achats compulsifs peuvent avoir de lourdes conséquences - surtout sur le plan financier ! On parle parfois d'oniomanie : d'où vient ce besoin pathologique d'acheter ? Comment le repérer et le dépasser ? Éclairage d'expertes.
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/addictions/pour...