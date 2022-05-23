Faire Ensemble
Pouvoir d'achat: Jean-Luc Mélenchon juge qu'Emmanuel Macron "est tétanisé"

Plus que 7 jours de campagne pour les candidats aux élections législatives. Les électeurs de métropole sont appelés à se rendre aux urnes pour le premier tour, dimanche prochain. En Polynésie et à l'étranger, les Français ont déjà commencé à voter samedi.



