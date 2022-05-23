Faire Ensemble
Pouvoir d'achat: coup d'envoi des débats à l'Assemblée, le camp présidentiel et les oppositions s’affrontent

Les députés ont commencé ce lundi l'examen du projet de loi "portant mesures d'urgence pour la protection du pouvoir d'achat."



