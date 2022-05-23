🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Près de 2 000 migrants tentent d'entrer dans l'enclave espagnole de Melilla
Environ 130 y sont parvenus. Cette enclave fait régulièrement l'objet de tentatives d'entrée de la part de migrants cherchant à rejoindre l'Europe.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/migrants/...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/migrants/...