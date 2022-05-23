Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Procès Johnny Depp : le verdict est tombé, Amber Heard reconnue coupable

Le procès en diffamation qui oppose Johnny Depp à son ex-femme Amber Heard touche à sa fin. Le verdict a été rendu ce mercredi soir au tribunal d...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Proces-Johnny-De...


Version : Mobile / Web