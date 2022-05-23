Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Procès Johnny Depp, son ex Kate Moss témoigne et tord le cou à une vieille rumeur

Six ans après leur divorce, Johnny Depp et Amber Heard continuent de s'accuser l'un l'autre de violences conjugales. Le procès qui oppose les deux a...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Proces-Johnny-De...


Version : Mobile / Web