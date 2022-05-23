Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Procès Yemenia : l'unique survivante a témoigné à la barre

Il y a plus de dix ans, la jeune Bahia était la seule survivante du crash de la Yemenia Airlines. À 25 ans, son témoignage au procès du drame, à Paris, est désormais très attendu.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/comores/...


Version : Mobile / Web