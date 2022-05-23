Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Projet de loi sanitaire: les sénateurs rétablissent la possibilité d'un contrôle aux frontières

Le projet de loi "de veille et de sécurité sanitaire" avait été amputé de cet article-clé lors de son examen à l'Assemblée nationale.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/projet-de-loi-sani...


Version : Mobile / Web