🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Propos de Caroline Cayeux: "L'homophobie n'est pas une option, c'est un délit", selon Alexandre Urwicz
Le président-cofondateur de l'Association des familles homoparentales Alexandre Urwicz s'exprime sur les propos tenus par la Ministre de la Cohésion des territoires et des Relations avec les collectivités territoriales Caroline Cayeux.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/propos-de-caroline...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/propos-de-caroline...