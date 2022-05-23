Faire Ensemble
Propos de Caroline Cayeux: "L'homophobie n'est pas une option, c'est un délit", selon Alexandre Urwicz

Le président-cofondateur de l'Association des familles homoparentales Alexandre Urwicz s'exprime sur les propos tenus par la Ministre de la Cohésion des territoires et des Relations avec les collectivités territoriales Caroline Cayeux. 



