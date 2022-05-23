🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Propos de Cayeux sur l'homosexualité: pour Borne, "les choses sont désormais claires" après les excuses de la ministre
La ministre Caroline Cayeux a présenté des excuses ce jeudi soir après ses propos "stupides et maladroits" après avoir déclaré "avoir beaucoup d'amis parmi ces gens-là" en parlant des couples homosexuels.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/propos-de-cayeux-s...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/propos-de-cayeux-s...