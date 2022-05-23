Faire Ensemble
Propos de Cayeux sur l'homosexualité: pour Borne, "les choses sont désormais claires" après les excuses de la ministre

La ministre Caroline Cayeux a présenté des excuses ce jeudi soir après ses propos "stupides et maladroits" après avoir déclaré "avoir beaucoup d'amis parmi ces gens-là" en parlant des couples homosexuels.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/propos-de-cayeux-s...


