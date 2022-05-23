Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Pyrénées-Orientales: quatre pompiers blessés en luttant contre les incendies, annonce Gérald Darmanin

Le ministre de l’Intérieur, Gérald Darmanin, prend la parole ce mercredi soir à Opoul-Périllos (Pyrénées-Orientales), alors que des incendies ont détruit plus de 1100 hectares.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/pyrenees-orientale...


Version : Mobile / Web