🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Qu'est-ce qu'une hallucination hypnagogique ? Faut-il s'inquiéter ?
Vous avez l'impression de tomber dans un puit au moment de vous endormir ? D'entendre des voix ou de voir d'étranges silhouettes dans le coin de votre chambre ? Vous souffrez peut-être d'hallucinations hypnagogiques. En quoi consistent-elles ? Faut-il s'en inquiéter ? Comment les prévenir ?
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...