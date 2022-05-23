Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Qu'est-ce que la mégalophobie, ou la peur de ce qui est grand ?

Vous vous sentez-vous très anxieux.se lorsque vous êtes à proximité d’un très haut bâtiment, d'un avion, ou encore d'un cargo ? Vous souffrez peut-être de mégalophobie. Tout savoir su cette phobie des "grandes choses" et des gros objets.



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/psycho-sexo/psycho/qu...


Version : Mobile / Web