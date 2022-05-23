🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Qu'est-ce que la mégalophobie, ou la peur de ce qui est grand ?
Vous vous sentez-vous très anxieux.se lorsque vous êtes à proximité d’un très haut bâtiment, d'un avion, ou encore d'un cargo ? Vous souffrez peut-être de mégalophobie. Tout savoir su cette phobie des "grandes choses" et des gros objets.
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/psycho-sexo/psycho/qu...