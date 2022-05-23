Faire Ensemble
Qu'est-ce que le phénotype ? Quelle différence avec le génotype ?

Le phénotype désigne l'expression visible des gènes d'un individu, soit l'ensemble des caractéristiques observables chez lui. Il est souvent confondu avec le génotype, auquel il est lié. Tout ce qu'il faut savoir. 



