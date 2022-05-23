🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Qu'est-ce que le syndrome d'auto-brasserie, ou syndrome de fermentation intestinale ?
Maux de tête, sensation d'ébriété, haleine alcoolisée... Dans de très rares cas, ces symptômes peuvent survenir sans qu'une seule goutte d'alcool n'ait été bue. On parle de syndrome d'auto-brasserie, aussi appelé syndrome de fermentation intestinale.
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...