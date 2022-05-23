Faire Ensemble
Qu'est-ce que le syndrome d'auto-brasserie, ou syndrome de fermentation intestinale ?

Maux de tête, sensation d'ébriété, haleine alcoolisée... Dans de très rares cas, ces symptômes peuvent survenir sans qu'une seule goutte d'alcool n'ait été bue. On parle de syndrome d'auto-brasserie, aussi appelé syndrome de fermentation intestinale. 



