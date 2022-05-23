Faire Ensemble
Quand faut-il consulter un orthophoniste ?

A partir de quel âge peut-on consulter un orthophoniste ? Dans quelles indications ? Comment obtenir un rendez-vous ? Le point avec Anne Dehêtre, orthophoniste et présidente de la Fédération nationale des orthophonistes (FNO). 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/troubles-dys/qu...


