🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Quand faut-il consulter un orthophoniste ?
A partir de quel âge peut-on consulter un orthophoniste ? Dans quelles indications ? Comment obtenir un rendez-vous ? Le point avec Anne Dehêtre, orthophoniste et présidente de la Fédération nationale des orthophonistes (FNO).
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/troubles-dys/qu...