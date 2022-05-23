🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Que faire en cas de piqûre de taon ?
Sous ses airs de grosse mouche, le taon paraît bien inoffensif. Et pourtant... Ses morsures provoquent une vive douleur qui s'accompagne de fortes démangeaisons. Est-ce dangereux de se faire piquer par un taon ? Comment soulager les symptômes ?
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/soins-premiers-...