Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Que faire en cas de piqûre de taon ?

Sous ses airs de grosse mouche, le taon paraît bien inoffensif. Et pourtant... Ses morsures provoquent une vive douleur qui s'accompagne de fortes démangeaisons. Est-ce dangereux de se faire piquer par un taon ? Comment soulager les symptômes ?



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/soins-premiers-...


Version : Mobile / Web