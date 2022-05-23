Faire Ensemble
Quels sont les bienfaits de la marche afghane ?

La pratique de la marche afghane va au-delà des rythmes respiratoires auxquels on la cantonne souvent. S’initier à cette technique consciente, apaisante et stimulante c’est avant tout faire l’expérience méditative d’un retour à soi. Quels sont ses bienfaits et comment la pratiquer ?



