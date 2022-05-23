Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
R.M.N. de Cristian Mungiu - la Critique

Le réalisateur roumaine Cristian Mungiu postule à une deuxième Palme d'or avec un thriller implacable sur les ravages de la xénophobie dans une pe...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/R-M-N-de...


Version : Mobile / Web