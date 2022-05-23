Faire Ensemble
RDC : au moins 17 cadavres découverts et neuf autres morts dans la province d'Ituri

Le groupe ADF, branche locale de l'Etat islamique, est suspectée pour les 17 cadavres, dont certains ont été retrouvés décapités.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/republiq...


