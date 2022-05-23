Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
REPORTAGE : Pollution de l'air : on a embarqué dans le "laboratoire volant" du CNRS au-dessus de Paris

Comment se comporte la pollution parisienne une fois dans l'air ? C'est ce que vont tenter de comprendre Météo France et le CNRS en faisant voler à basse altitude un véritable "laboratoire volant". franceinfo a pu visiter cet avion unique en son genre, à l'aérodrome de Cergy-Pontoise.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web