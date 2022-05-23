🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Relation amoureuse toxique : la reconnaître ? Comment en sortir ?
Comment savoir si on est dans une relation amoureuse destructrice ? Quand faut-il s’inquiéter ? Peut-on transformer et assainir ce genre de relation ? Comment réussir à sortir de l’engrenage ? On répond à toutes ces questions sur l’amour toxique avec l’aide de Sébastien Garnero, psychologue et sexologue.
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/psycho-sexo/le-blog-s...