Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Remaniement: Marlène Schiappa juge "extrêmement difficile" que Damien Abad puisse rester ministre

L'ancienne ministre chargée de la Citoyenneté a notamment remis en question "l'efficacité" du ministre dans ses fonctions, alors qu'il "se consacre à sa défense".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/reman...


Version : Mobile / Web