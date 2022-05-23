🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Remaniement: Marlène Schiappa juge "extrêmement difficile" que Damien Abad puisse rester ministre
L'ancienne ministre chargée de la Citoyenneté a notamment remis en question "l'efficacité" du ministre dans ses fonctions, alors qu'il "se consacre à sa défense".
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/reman...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/reman...