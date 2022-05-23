Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Renaud et Romane Serda : adorable photo de leur fils Malone, 16 ans déjà

Toujours unis autour de leur fils, Renaud et Romane Serda ont récemment célébré les 16 ans de Malone, leur petit garçon devenu grand.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Renaud-et-Romane...


Version : Mobile / Web