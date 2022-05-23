🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Renaud et Romane Serda : adorable photo de leur fils Malone, 16 ans déjà
Toujours unis autour de leur fils, Renaud et Romane Serda ont récemment célébré les 16 ans de Malone, leur petit garçon devenu grand.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Renaud-et-Romane...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Renaud-et-Romane...