🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Reporter photographe sous-marin
Cette semaine, mercredi 8 juin, partout dans le monde, on célébrait la journée mondiale de l’océan décrétée par les Nations Unies. Greg Lecoeur, photographe qui documente la diversité, était à Biarritz pour l’occasion.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/professio...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/professio...