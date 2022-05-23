Faire Ensemble
République démocratique du Congo : le premier procès anti-corruption se termine par un acquittement faute de preuves

Vital Kamerhe, l'ancien bras droit du président congolais Félix Tshisekedi, a été acquitté en appel.

