Faire Ensemble
Résultats législatives: Justine Benin, secrétaire d'État chargée de la Mer, éliminée en Guadeloupe

La députée sortante de Guadeloupe et seule élue du Modem au gouvernement a perdu face à Christian Baptiste, le candidat divers gauche. Elle va désormais devoir quitter son ministère.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


