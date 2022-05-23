Faire Ensemble
Royaume-Uni/Rwanda : la politique d'expulsion de Boris Johnson fait polémique

Un avion doit décoller mardi 14 juin en direction de Kigali au Rwanda, avec à son bord des immigrés clandestins. Le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson entend expulser tous ceux qui tentent d'entrer illégalement en Angleterre, vers un pays qu'il paie pour les accueillir.

