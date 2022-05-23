Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Royaume-Uni : sept questions sur le projet du gouvernement d'expulser des migrants vers le Rwanda

Sauf annulation de dernière minute, un premier avion doit décoller mardi de Londres pour Kigali avec à son bord des immigrés clandestins. Mais cette politique migratoire du gouvernement de Boris Johnson suscite de vives critiques.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/rwanda/r...


Version : Mobile / Web